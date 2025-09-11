Fresh off a Killer VMAs set, sombr’s I Barely Know Her hits No. 1 on top rock & alternative albums

sombr’s I Barely Know Her Hits No. 1 on Top Rock & Alternative Albums After VMAs Spotlight

sombr is officially on a roll. A week after debuting at No. 2, the singer-songwriter’s first LP, I Barely Know Her, has climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, topping the Sept. 13 tally and marking a milestone as sombr’s first chart-topper on Top Rock, Top Alternative, and Top Rock Albums.

In its second week (Aug. 29–Sept. 4), the album earned 27,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. – a slight dip from the 31,000 it pulled in during its first week, according to Luminate.

On the same chart, Deftones’ Private Music fell to No. 5 after moving 22,000 units, down 75% from its debut.

The LP also rose two spots to No. 12 on the all-genre Billboard 200, proving that sombr’s first full-length effort is making waves beyond rock and alternative fans.

Written entirely solo, the 10-track album showcases sombr’s knack for intimate storytelling and catchy hooks.

Tracks from the album are making an impact too. Lead single ‘Undressed’ tops the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart for a second week, with 9.2 million U.S. streams, 32.7 million radio impressions, and 1,000 sales.

‘Back to Friends’ sits at No. 3, while ’12 to 12′ hits a new high at No. 6.

Whether it’s the VMAs momentum or pure fan love, sombr is proving that I Barely Know Her is a record worth paying attention to – and one that’s just getting started.