Death by Audio – Bass War

In 2010 the world was introduced to the Fuzz War, a pedal that quickly became an underground legend and cemented Death By Audio as instant lords in the world of guitar pedals 👑. That release kicked off a legacy of fuzz-driven madness and experimental stompboxes that turned heads everywhere from dive bars to stadium stages.

Hey, I’m Radi and this is Happy Mag’s Pedal Month ⚡. Fifteen years after that fateful release – and dozens of other instant classics later – Death By Audio have returned to the battlefield with a new weapon. Say hello to the Bass War 🚀.

A fuzz cannon built for bass 💣

The Bass War is DBA’s unapologetically heavy-handed fuzz box designed specifically for low-end instruments. This is not about subtle grit or polite saturation. It’s about tearing through mixes, rattling stages, and pushing your amp to the brink 🤯.

Four controls sit on the faceplate, all dialled well past the red:

Volume : enough to crush your enemies 💥

Fuzz : pure, unrelenting aggression 🔊

Tone : a wide-sweeping notch filter ranging from 98Hz to 3.3kHz, carving through with blade-like precision ⚔️

Mix: the chaos dial, letting you blend clean clarity with fuzzed-out mayhem 🎚️

The result? A bass pedal that doesn’t just preserve your low end – it weaponises it 🐉.

Built for total sonic destruction ⚠️

Plugging in the Bass War is like dragging your signal through the mud, lighting it on fire, and unleashing a beast reborn as distortion incarnate 🔥. Wrapped in a design that feels like Banksy stumbled into World War II, it looks as wild as it sounds 🎨. Every note becomes a battle cry, every riff a declaration of war.

While the controls give you flexibility, the real heart of the pedal is its philosophy: chaos with control, power with texture, and fuzz that refuses to be ignored ⚡. Death By Audio have always walked the line between experimental art and brutal tone, and the Bass War is the perfect continuation of that ethos.

Fifteen years in the making 🕰️

Looking back to the Fuzz War, it’s wild to see how DBA have evolved. That pedal became a legend because it didn’t care about the rules 🖤. It was raw, it was over the top, and it sounded like nothing else. The Bass War picks up that same energy but refocuses it entirely on the low end – giving bassists their own dedicated weapon of destruction.

Over the past 15 years, Death By Audio have dropped dozens of cult favourites, from delays and reverbs to fuzzes that redefined what pedals could be 🎛️. Bass War feels like both a continuation of that lineage and a fresh statement: the bass isn’t here to sit back in the mix. It’s here to dominate 🦾.

Hear it for yourself 🎧

There’s only so much that words can do. The Bass War is the kind of pedal you need to feel shaking your chest and rattling the walls 🏚️. Expect a fuzz that isn’t just heard – it’s experienced.

Death By Audio’s Bass War is nothing short of pure sonic chaos ⚔️. Whether you’re chasing subtle grit or full-on obliteration, it’s a pedal that delivers in spades, and then some.

Bass War is out now – and it’s already rewriting the rulebook for bass fuzz. ⚡🎸