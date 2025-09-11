Sydney’s Iconic Music Hub

Stepping into The Burdekin Hotel and you’re immersing yourself in a cornerstone of Sydney’s live music scene.

This multi-level Darlinghurst icon masterfully blends its historic pub charm with a vibrant, modern energy.

The experience is layered: discover the ground-floor pub, the dedicated band room pumping with live rock and indie acts, and ascend to Sydney’s only fully open Oxford Street rooftop bar for stunning city views.

What truly defines The Burdekin is its unwavering commitment to music and community.

The stage hosts a thrilling mix of established names and future breakthrough acts, all delivered through a powerful sound system.

The venue’s rich history as an early LGBTQ+ safe space continues to foster an inclusive, electric atmosphere where every night feels like an event.

It’s the kind of place where you’ll find decently priced drinks, a friendly crowd, and the raw, beating heart of Sydney’s nightlife.

The Burdekin Hotel

📍2-4 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

📞 (02) 9331 3066

🌐 burdekin.com.au