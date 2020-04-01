 ​ ​
Someone is reimagining classic album covers with social distancing

Last week it came out that artist Martin Handford has created a social distancing version of his beloved picture book, Where’s Wally? 

Now design agency Activista Los Angeles have started a project called 6 Feet Covers where they re-imagine classic album covers in the time of social distancing.

From the Beatles to Fleetwood Mac, Activista have been reimagining classic album covers in the age of social distancing and the result is hilarious.

The website describes that the project was created to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing: “A collection of iconic album covers redesigned to raise awareness about the importance of staying at least 6 feet away from each other, to stop the spread of Coronavirus.”

“Social distancing is the new normal and it will be for a while. 6 feet or 1.8 meters is the distance that experts recommend we keep between each other,” they continue.

“We will rock again soon. Just remember to keep the 6 feet distance. It will save lives.”

Some of the covers which have been re-designed include the Beatles‘ Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, AC/DC’s Highway To Hell, NWA’s Straight Outta Compton, and KISSDestroyer. Check them out below.

In other news, with everyone staying at home in self-isolation, Abbey Road recently got a much-needed paint job.

 

#6feetcovers Why six feet? “Experts believe the virus is mainly spread through droplets that come out of your mouth or nose. When an infected person speaks, exhales or sneezes, the droplets travel about three to six feet before gravity pulls them to the ground.” Stay 6 feet or 1.8 metres away from someone, and you will help stop the spread.” #6FeetCovers is a collection of iconic album covers redesigned to raise awareness about the importance of staying at least 6 feet away from each other to stop the spread of Coronavirus. #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #nwa #hiphop #straightouttacompton #rap #music #hope

Head to Activista’s Instagram or website to check out more.

April 1, 2020

