Someone is reimagining classic album covers with social distancing

Last week it came out that artist Martin Handford has created a social distancing version of his beloved picture book, Where’s Wally?
Now design agency Activista Los Angeles have started a project called 6 Feet Covers where they re-imagine classic album covers in the time of social distancing.
From the Beatles to Fleetwood Mac, Activista have been reimagining classic album covers in the age of social distancing and the result is hilarious.
The website describes that the project was created to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing: “A collection of iconic album covers redesigned to raise awareness about the importance of staying at least 6 feet away from each other, to stop the spread of Coronavirus.”
“Social distancing is the new normal and it will be for a while. 6 feet or 1.8 meters is the distance that experts recommend we keep between each other,” they continue.
“We will rock again soon. Just remember to keep the 6 feet distance. It will save lives.”
Some of the covers which have been re-designed include the Beatles‘ Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, AC/DC’s Highway To Hell, NWA’s Straight Outta Compton, and KISS’ Destroyer. Check them out below.
In other news, with everyone staying at home in self-isolation, Abbey Road recently got a much-needed paint job.
Paul__________John_____ George_______Ringo____ The fab 4 staying 6 feet away from each other to stop the spread.
We'll rock together again soon. 🤘🎸🤟 In the meantime, remember to keep the 6 feet distance. Stop the spread.
It's time for Simon and Garfunkel to stay away from each other again. Stop the spread keeping the 6 feet distance.
Don't be a spreader. Keep 6 feet away from people. And if you wanna rock and roll all night, do it from home.
We will rock again soon. 🎸 🤘 🎸🤘 In the meantime, keep the 6 feet distance. Stop the spread.
Do the same as Mick and Stevie and stay 6 feet away from each other and stop the spread.
We will rock again soon. Just remember to keep the 6 feet distance. It can save lives.
6 feet or 1.8 metres is the distance that experts have recommended to keep between each other.
6FeetCovers is a collection of iconic album covers to raise awareness about the importance of staying at least 6 feet away.
Why six feet? "Experts believe the virus is mainly spread through droplets that come out of your mouth or nose. When an infected person speaks, exhales or sneezes, the droplets travel about three to six feet before gravity pulls them to the ground." Stay 6 feet or 1.8 metres away from someone, and you will help stop the spread.
Stay 6 feet apart. It's simple. It will save lives.
Head to Activista’s Instagram or website to check out more.