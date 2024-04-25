Philippine’s Someplace releases his debut album Stuck In A Loop

The mysterious Someplace offers a collection of new tracks; instrumental soundscapes that encourage dense escapism

Someplace’s music is described as one ‘crafting textured soundscapes from the comfort of a bedroom studio,’ and these few words are remarkably accurate. A heady mix of intensity and privacy, Someplace’s work is sprawling and full of layers and depth.

With only two previous tracks released under this name, ‘Stuck In A Loop’ marks a debut for Someplace. The 9 track album is artsy, blistering and elevating, all without a traditional vocal to lead the way.

A blend of shoeagaze and theatrical alternative rock and electronic, Someplace cultivates numerous energies, controlling all of them with exactitude.

The album begins with the haunting and gothic ‘Sankt Eriksgatan.’ Echoing vocal samples and darkly distorted guitar hypnotise and prime, ready for the introduction of a bass and distant percussion.

The track is full of subtle drama, soundtrack quality emotion and musical depth. Music worth meditating or writing a screenplay to, the tone is irrevocably set with this strong opener.

Onto ‘Ouroboros,’ things take a heavier turn. Thick and aggressive distorted guitar appears and reappears, leaving gaps for the grit to bubble over.

Slow, gripping and most importantly rough in its texture, ‘Ouroboros’ is quick to define the shoegaze aspect of Someplace.

‘In Motion’ follows suit, though pulls back enough to allow some welcomed space and synth led melody and plenty of open spaces for an epic guitar line to rise.

‘Dogma’ is the epitome of a slow burn – though one that never reaches its peak, instead acts as a trancelike wave of sound that envelopes over and over.

‘Incomplete Machine’ is a guitar driven breather, though one that still melts with intensity and grit. ‘Snarky’ is an unexpected highlight, emotive and deliberately sparse.

‘Rag Doll’ takes note from ‘Dogma’, restrained while it slowly spills over the top. Penultimate track ‘Slumber’ acts as a bridge to the epic conclusion of ‘Stuck In A Loop,’ one that makes the title of the album a reality.

‘Crown’ is the beginning of the end, leading us straight back where we started into a mirror of ‘Sankt Eriksgatan.’

Listen to ‘Stuck In A Loop’ below.