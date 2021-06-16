Ever wanted to listen to Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb for 50 minutes straight? When the song is 800% slower, you can. Plus, it sounds really fucking cool.

Personally I had never thought to stretch my favourite radio-friendly tracks into sweeping 40-minute drones, but apparently there are people out there who have. Introducing my favourite new Youtube rabbit hole; songs played 800% slower.

I couldn’t summarise it any better than Youtuber HawkerKestral, who simply stated in a video description: “I accidentally made modern art.”

The art in these ‘remixes’ is slowing down a track but adjusting the pitch by the exact right factor, something which can be done in basically any Digital Audio Workstation or audio editing software. If you have the know-how I suggest trying it out yourself – after giving a few tracks the treatment you’ll find some gold, gu2aranteed.

After finding Radiohead’s Pyramid Song slowed down 800% slower thanks to a handy Youtube suggestion, I’ve now been in this rabbit hole for most of the day. It was a clear highlight, but others also included Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb, Boards of Canada’s Olson, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s Gamma Knife (thanks to our old mate King Gizzard and the Shitpost Wizard).

Check those out below, and give us a shout if you find any favourites of your own.

