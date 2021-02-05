‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spins his way into a Lego set

Lego has announced that the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog will be immortalised in the colourful blocks of an official Lego set.

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most beloved characters in video game history. In his 30-year reign there isn’t much he hasn’t done. He has been our friendly avatar in countless games and had his own anime series. Just last year, he even starred alongside Jim Carrey in a bizarre Hollywood film. However, that’s not to say there aren’t a few more golden rings to add to his bulging legacy.

Through the Lego Ideas initiative, a Sonic the Hedgehog set was submitted by designer Viv Grannell. The 24 year old put together a fantastic concept design that won over so many fans, Lego simply couldn’t say no. It has just been announced that Lego will move ahead with the idea, working with Sonic’s overlords Sega to refine the concept into a commercially viable package.

When asked why she submitted this particular Sonic design, Grannell responded with the insight of a true fan:

“If you enjoy something as a kid, it’ll stick close to your heart for the rest of your life. You can tidy it away sometimes, but all the fun you’ve had and the lessons you’ve learnt, those never go away entirely. All it takes is one good spark to put it back in the limelight, and that’s what happened to me with both Sonic and LEGO over the years.”

“A vibrant world you can get lost in and an engaging, colorful interlocking brick system, both alike in dignity – but never the twain have met, aside from a one-off minifigure! I’ve worked on quite a few fanworks for both, so the LEGO Ideas platform was a good next step to try and change this.”

What she says about the common link between Sonic and Lego seems particularly true. The combination of bright colours and blocky edges is a perfect match; the most surprising thing about this whole situation is that Sega and Lego never thought to work with each other before.

