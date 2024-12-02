NSW Government Delivers First-Ever 10-Year Plan to Boost Local Music Scene

The state government has just delivered its first-ever 10-year Contemporary Music Strategy

It’s aim? To turn NSW into a global music powerhouse.

This ambitious new plan, driven by Sound NSW, is all about shaking up the local music scenelive music, supporting artists, venues, and festivals, and making sure the industry keeps growing, evolving, and competing on the global stage.

The strategy is built around three key pillars:

1.Building a better, more sustainable music industry

2. Expanding the audience for NSW music

3.Strengthening communities through the power of music

Over the next decade, NSW plans to:

– Place a big focus on First Nations music, with investment in skills development for Indigenous artists and professionals.

– Give a serious boost to both live and recorded music in the state.

– Future-proof the industry by ensuring it’s diverse, safe, and inclusive.

– Take NSW music to the world stage, with programs that support international promotion, touring, and recording.

– Champion fair pay, meaning artists will be guaranteed a minimum of $250 when they perform at government-funded commercial events.

– There’s also a big push for making music venues and festivals more viable by offering funding, reducing government costs, and introducing new licensing incentives.

Plus, the government is all-in on supporting safety and diversity in the industry with new programs designed to make live music events safer and more accessible for everyone.

This new strategy is aiming to create real opportunities for artists, with funding initiatives and partnerships designed to help the next generation of talent find their way into the industry.

And it doesn’t stop at the city – there’s a focus on regional NSW too, with plans for a year-round live music program for young people and more opportunities for young promoters in communities across the state.

NSW’s Minister for Music and the Nighttime Economy, John Graham, summed it up perfectly: “The NSW government wants to bring music back across our state. We are working to wind back outdated laws, reduce costs and find new ways to support artists, venues and festivals. This is the first time a NSW Government has stepped up with a plan to back the industry. With this 10-year strategy, we want to make a very clear statement: government is no longer standing in the way of music, it is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the industry to face the challenges and embrace the opportunities ahead. ”

Emily Collins, Head of Sound NSW, also pointed out that the global music industry is set for massive growth in the next decade, and this plan positions NSW to be right in the middle of it. “The next decade has the potential to be a golden age for music in our state, with artists and fans at the heart of a thriving industry filled with unprecedented opportunities. The NSW Government is uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in this transformation, and this strategy provides a roadmap for making NSW a thriving home for great music.”

With the strategy now in motion, expect to see more local artists breaking through internationally, and venues and festivals across NSW getting the support they need to thrive.

It’s an exciting time for music in the state – and it looks like the future is sounding real good.

Check out the full strategy here.