Zerrin Returns with Poetic, Self-Reflective EP Talking to Myself

Zerrin delivers an introspective journey with her bold and unconventional new EP

After a few years in Glasgow, Sydney’s Zerrin has returned with Talking to Myself, a stunning second EP that’s as introspective as it is inventive.

Self-taught in both production and songwriting, Zerrin stands out for her raw originality—an artist who talks to the beat of her own drum, unafraid to carve out a sound that feels both personal and profound.

Blending ‘70s and ‘80s rock, psychedelic tones, folk, and cinematic vibes, Talking to Myself is a sonic journey through transformation, the passage of time, and the search for self-understanding.

The EP pulses with a poetic tone that reflects Zerrin’s unapologetically unique perspective, one that defies convention and embraces creative freedom.

“I’m figuring out things about myself,” Zerrin says. “It’s a lot about processing difficult feelings, trying to understand who I am.”

The EP kicks off with ‘Maintenance Phase’, a moody, slow-burning ballad that recalls the emotional weight of Lana Del Rey or Kate Bush.

With simple beats and hauntingly delicate vocals, it’s a deep dive into self-doubt and the struggle for motivation, setting a contemplative tone for the tracks that follow.

Next is ‘Spring Cleaning,’ a song that feels like a wistful look back at memories and the messy beauty of change.

It blends chamber pop with indie folk, creating an ethereal atmosphere that’s both dreamlike and invigorating in its clarity.

‘Cloud Baby’ is where Zerrin really flexes her experimental muscles, with layers of fractured sounds and ethereal vocals that evoke both longing and nostalgia.

It’s a song that feels impossibly beautiful and emotionally complex, like a memory you can’t quite grasp but still want to hold onto.

Closing track ‘It’s Happening Again’ carries a melancholy weight reminiscent of Fiona Apple, but with a pensiveness that invites deep reflection.

It’s a raw examination of the cyclical nature of personal struggles, tackling chronic fatigue and old wounds with soft, haunting intensity.

Talking to Myself is an EP that lingers. From the delicate piano to the slow-tempo beats, Zerrin’s vocals are the star of the show, piercing through the haze of introspection.

It’s a beautifully melancholic record, full of quiet revelations and emotional honesty.

Zerrin is an artist who’s going to make you feel something—and isn’t that what great music is all about?