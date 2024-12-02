Here’s all the gigs hitting Greaser this December

Whether you’re into hard rock, alt-indie, or heavy metalcore, there’s something to get your head banging and feet moving.

Nestled in the heart of Fortitude Valley, Brisbane’s iconic Greaser Bar is the go-to spot for live music, and this December, they’re closing out the year with a lineup that’s nothing short of killer.

From heavy-hitting metalcore and raw punk energy to shimmering indie vibes and dreamy alt-rock, there’s something on the bill for every kind of gig-goer.

With an unbeatable atmosphere, cold drinks, and a stack of live performances, Greaser Bar is the beating heart of the local music scene—and December’s stacked lineup proves why it’s the place to be.

Here’s everything going down this month:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greaser Bar (@greaserbar)

Thursday 5th

Female-fronted hard rock band Slythr are kicking off December at Greaser Bar with their fierce and unapologetic sound. This Brisbane powerhouse, making waves since 2022, is set to deliver a high-energy set that’s impossible to ignore. Joining them are local pop-punk legends Whitt’s End, a trio known for their electrifying performances and infectious hooks, and Speira opening the night with their fresh take on alt-rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLYTHR (@slythrbandofficial)

Friday 6th

Prepare for a heavy night as Brisbane’s own metalcore heroes Cardia hit the stage for their first of two December appearances. Their crushing riffs and unrelenting energy will set the bar high, with Takeover bringing their own brand of intensity as the main support. Opening the night is Chemical Prisoner, ready to set the tone for an evening of grungy mayhem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardia (@cardia.bne)

Saturday 7th

Alt-indie quartet Scouthouse headline the night with their Spotify gem Clothesline sure to be a highlight. Known for their dreamy yet raw sound, they’ll be joined by Haret, whose moody vibes are the perfect complement, and Treehouse, who’ll be warming up the crowd with their emotive indie stylings.

Thursday 12th

Electronic rock outfit 88 Tokamak are set to electrify the stage with their high-energy performance. Supporting them in what is their last gig of the year, Valley Green, bringing smooth indie reggae grooves to keep the vibe fresh and exciting. Opening the night is singer-songwriter Tamara-J, whose soulful presence promises to captivate early arrivals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 88 Tokamak (@88tokamak)

Friday 13th

Indie rock darlings Sectionals take center stage with their vibrant, upbeat sound that gets bodies moving and spirits lifted. Backing them up are crowd favourites Whitt’s End, bringing their signature pop-punk magic, and Atlas And The Attic, whose heartfelt indie tunes are bound to hit you where it hurts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LT | Indie Artist (@ltmusicaus)

Thursday 19th

Pop-punk trio Whitt’s End are back for a headline slot, promising their usual blend of big choruses and high-energy antics. Joining them is Redline, who’ll keep the energy soaring with their riff-heavy sound, and Skip the Pleasantries, a three-piece pop-skunk band guaranteed to bring raw fun and attitude to the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Redline (@redlinebandau)

Friday 20th

Indie trio On The Moss headline with their lush, layered sound, fresh off the release of their single Blue Conditioner. Main support comes SUGAR WORLD, and Broken Milk Crates open the night, ready to charm the crowd with their eclectic, lo-fi vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGARWORLD 🌏 (@sugarworldband)

Saturday 21st

Gold Coast’s Milk Before Bed headline with their sweet yet gritty alt-rock sound, making them the perfect act to lead the night. They’re joined by Friends Who Care, bringing indie warmth to the stage, alongside alt-indie sweethearts Hicktown Barnaby.

Friday 27th

Take Over are back to dominate the Greaser stage with their unrelenting metalcore ferocity. They’re joined by Lonely Sort of Death, a post-punk-inspired act whose atmospheric soundscapes and violin-driven arrangements promise something entirely unique. Opening the night is gingerincoffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonely Sort of Death (@lsodband)

Saturday 28th

Rounding out the month is indie pop outfit Hatless, whose catchy guitar riffs and emotive lyrics make them a must-see act. Joining them are Orange State, who’ll bring their own brand of shimmering indie rock to the stage, and Wasted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hatless (@hatless_official)

Stay tuned for Greaser’s New Year’s Eve announcements, dropping soon. If there’s anywhere to ring in 2025, it’s at Greaser Bar—where the music never stops, and the party never ends. Don’t miss it!