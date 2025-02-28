Spacey Jane Have a New Tour, Single and Video

Aren’t we lucky? Aus-rock Favs Spacey Jane have just announced one of their biggest tours yet, with a new single and music video

The Fremantle-formed rock outfit have just announced an absolutely massive Aussie tour.

And just in case that’s not good enough, they’ve got a new single out with a brand new music video to accompany.

Their new single ‘How To Kill Houseplant’s’ was just released to astounding reception.

Given that it’s the band’s second single off their upcoming album, following ‘All The Noise.’

Their upcoming album release ‘If That Makes Sense’ is set to be their first album since 2022’s ‘Here Come’s Everybody.’

So it’s fair to say that any new music from the band will be welcomed with open arms.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more news of the release after the band announced the album last year.

And this tour is that and more.

Spacey Jane are set to embark on their biggest ever Australian and New Zealand Tour.

Set to kick off on the 27th of May, the 20 date tour schedule will visit; Christchurch, Wellington, Brisbane, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne just to name a few.

Their new album ‘If That Makes Sense’ will release on May 9th ahead of their packed tour around Australia.

For the meantime however, their new single will have to suffice.

And the music video for ‘How To Kill Houseplant’s’ is there for all you visual listeners.

Reminiscent of the bands early style, both the single and music video elaborate on the band’s surf-rock style to a more pop driven rock track.

If the new single is anything to go by, we will be getting classic Spacey Jane with a twist.

Both rocky enough to be considered a boulder and poppy enough to be considered… Something poppy.

The new single and tour is a very welcome update from one of Australia’s most loved bands.

For more info on the bands upcoming tour and releases visit here.