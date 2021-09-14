Square Enix tease new tabletop game from the team behind ‘NieR’

Square Enix has released a trailer teasing its latest project: a card-based tabletop RPG directed by NieR’s Yoko Taro.

After the successful release of NieR Re[in]carnation earlier this year in February and the warm reception to the new addition to the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix has decided to unveil its latest project – a tabletop video game.

In an official statement, Square Enix has revealed that the new tabletop RPG will utilise a card-based system. With NieR’s Yoko Taro as the project’s creative director, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars promises to “spark players imagination and open their minds to a different way of storytelling as the narrative unfolds”.

Taro isn’t the only name attached to the project, either. Yosuke Saito and Keiichi Okabe from the NieR series are also on the Voice of Cards credits, along with character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka, who has worked on the Drakengard franchise.

Not much is known about the game beyond the teaser trailer, but the hype for it is real, especially given the project’s current developer lineup and unique concept. Square Enix has also recently been recruiting Scenario Designers, an Art Director, and an Assistant Producer to help with new NieR content, suggesting that a new title or even a remaster may be in the works.

You can watch the trailer for Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars below.