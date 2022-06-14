A reality tv show based on Squid Game has been greenlit

Netflix has given the go-ahead on Squid Game: The Challenge, a new relative tv competition based on the 2021 hit tv show Squid Game.

Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria announced the news that there would be a new Squid Game themes reality show at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday.

According to Netflix, the new tv show will be “the biggest reality competition series ever,” by staying true to the original show, this series will host 456 players who will compete for a whopping $4.56 million.

Competitors will face a number of games inspired by the tv show plus new additions that aim to test their strategies, alliances and characters as others are eliminated.

Don’t freak out though, we’re pretty sure they won’t be eliminated in the same fashion as on the show.

Casting is now open to English speakers from anywhere in the world.

Netflix’s Vice President of unscripted and documentary series, Brandon Ring said: “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,”

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

Squid Game: The Challenge is set to be filmed in the UK as a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden.

To find out more about casting visit SquidGameCasting.com.