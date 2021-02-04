SSL launches the UF8 Advanced DAW controller

SSL has been at the pinnacle of studio craft for decades. Recently, they’ve turned their attention to the project studio. The adventure continues with the UF8.

SSL is a studio brand that needs little introduction. What’s more, it manufactures some of the best analog gear, money can buy. But with the new UF8, they’ve well and truly crossed over into the digital realm.

The tagline on the UF8 reads “not all controllers are created equal“. And when you peruse the spec sheet, it’s hard to argue with the claim. Then again, this is SSL: what would you expect?

For engineers who still like to get hands-on when they’re driving a DAW, controllers are a boon for their workflow. SSL has also recognised the modern preference for working across multiple DAWs; the UF8 is agnostic on this front. While there’s additional functionality in Pro Tools and Logic Pro, it also supports Cubase/Nuendo, Ableton Live, and Studio One.

SSL has an unmatched pedigree in console design and quality, so they’ve naturally created a controller that embodies this philosophy. 100 mm touch-sensitive faders, hi-res colour displays, intelligent encoders, customisable workflows and adjustable stands. It all oozes professionalism.

After their small format console debut, SiX, and their budget-friendly audio interface, SSL 2+, the company is on a mission to make an impact on the project studio. And we’re not complaining.

For more info, visit SSL.