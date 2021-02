A Zelda superfan has made the best kind of sacrifice and spent their free time remaking a portion of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 4.

Despite huge fan interest, Nintendo has never demonstrated any concrete desire to remake The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. In short, this tasty morsel may be the best we are ever going to get. So let’s savour every beautiful, slightly janky moment of it together.