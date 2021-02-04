Proud Boys have been listed as a terrorist group in Canada, alongside ISIS

Canada has labelled Proud Boys a neo-fascist organisation and listed the group as a terrorist entity, based on their “pivotal role” in the attack on the US Capitol.

Canada’s public safety ministry described the Proud Boys as “an organisation that engages in political violence” and whose members “espouse misogynistic, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, and/or white supremacist ideologies and associate with white supremacist groups.”

The far-right group is known to be a male-only, white nationalist (pro-Trump) organisation that openly glorifies violence. In addition to their participation in the Capitol Hill riots, the group has also played a major role in spreading COVID misinformation and counter-protesting the Black Lives Matter movement.

By listing Proud Boys as a terrorist entity, Canada suggests that it has “reasonable grounds to believe” that the group knowingly “participated in or facilitated terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted in association with such a group.”

JUST IN: The Justice Department announced conspiracy charges against two members of the far-right Proud Boys who allegedly participated in the insurrection at the US Capitol. These are the first *conspiracy* charges stemming from the Capitol attack. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 30, 2021

Despite originating in the US, the presence of the far-right movement hasn’t escaped Australia. During the Invasion Day marches in Melbourne’s CBD, several men were dressed tops emblazoned with “Proud Boys.” One of the men was detained by police after clashing with peaceful protestors.

Today Canada was like NOPE and added the Proud Boys and 12 other organizations to our growing list of recognized terrorist entities. This has significant impacts on them, including increased surveillance, possible travel restrictions and the freezing of assets. Cheers🍁 — Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) February 3, 2021

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said: “the presence of the far-right Proud Boys symbol at marches in Melbourne on [Invasion Day] is frightening for us all.”