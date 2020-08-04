Trademark renewals spark ‘Ocarina of Time’ remake rumours

Fans have begun speculating that the timeless classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time could be receiving a Nintendo Switch port or remake.

Since Nintendo began aggressively expanding the Switch catalogue, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has become a fan favourite for a possible Switch port. With the world in HD and Link moving smoother than ever, who could say no to a remake?

Nintendo has re-registered trademarks for Ocarina of Time in Australia and Europe, leaving fans hoping for new remake or port to the current-gen Nintendo Switch.

Now it’s highly unlikely that the rumours are true, and it’s very possible The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will not be getting a remake for the time being. The act of simply re-registering the trademark in Australia and Europe doesn’t necessarily correlate to any new content – within these regions, the trademark simply must be registered again in order to protect it.

It is very likely that this act by Nintendo was an effort to maintain the trademark. If the rumours turn out to be true of course, we’ll have one of the most eagerly awaited renewals in gaming history on our hands.

If not, Zelda fans will have to patiently await the continuation of Breath of the Wild, which will definitely be coming to the Nintendo Switch. So for now, drain those rumour sorrows with the trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 from E3 2019 below.