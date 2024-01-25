Happy Mag’s Staff Picks: gglum, Big Scary and Good Morning

Each week we sift through new releases for staff picks and think they can’t possibly outdo the week prior. Each week, we’re unsurprisingly proven wrong.

Each week, we at Happy Mag usher in the weekend with our wrap-up of the week’s freshest tunes. This week’s batch of staff picks contenders range from bonafide stars to underground gems, spanning genres from indie rock to electronic rock.

So as the long weekend approaches, take a peek below at Happy’s latest round of staff picks. You won’t be disappointed.

Grandaddy — Long As I’m Not The One

The final single lifted from Grandaddy’s upcoming first album in seven years, Long As I’m Not The One masterfully readies audiences for what’s sure to be a monumental comeback.

Big Scary — Something To Remember & A Ribbon To Hold Us

Shared as the opening and closing tracks of their imminent album Big Scary’s double-single Something To Remember and A Ribbon To Hold Us feel like a sonic journey through lush synths, soaring falsettos and dynamic vocals.

Wing, the album from which they are lifted, will arrive on February 16.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes — Self Love

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes described their new single Self Love as “a mantra to live by in honour of the relationship that truly matters,” with an equally emphatic soundscape to match. The punk rock band’s upcoming album, Dry Rainbow, arrives on January 26.

Good Morning — Just In Time & Ahhhh (This Isn’t Ideal)

We were treated to multiple double singles this week, and for Melbourne band Good Morning, the release format makes sense.

The tracklist for the imminent double album Good Morning Seven 17 tracks, so hearing just two ahead of time is enough to whet appetites. If they’re anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

Squid — Fugue (Bin Song)

What was once just a fan favourite at live shows has since officially hit the airwaves, as British quintet Squid give Fugue (Bin Song) some much needed time in the spotlight. Ditch the dingy moshpit version and feast your ears below.

gglum — Do You See Me Different? (Feat. Kamal)

Singer-songwriter phenom gglum taps Kamal for Do You See Me Different?, an intimate and atmospheric single that precedes the London artist’s upcoming album.

Stirring in its intimacy and incisive in exploration of love, the track proves that gglum is certainly worth the hype, and a worthy entrant to this week’s staff picks.