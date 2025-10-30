Stam Audio SA-87i Review

The Stam Audio SA-87i is a meticulous recreation of one of the most iconic microphones in studio history, the Neumann U87. Built in Chile with obsessive attention to detail, the SA-87i delivers that unmistakable warmth, depth, and balance that engineers rely on, but at a fraction of the cost.

From the moment you unbox it, the SA-87i feels like a serious piece of kit. Its vintage-inspired chassis, transformer-balanced circuit, and precision components (including Vishay capacitors and a custom-made capsule) pay homage to the legendary German original. It’s heavy, robust, and beautifully finished — unmistakably designed for professional use.

The mic features the familiar three polar patterns — cardioid, omnidirectional, and figure-8 — plus a -10 dB pad and 80 Hz high-pass filter, giving engineers plenty of flexibility for everything from intimate vocals to loud instruments.

The SA-87i captures the smooth, balanced tone that made the U87 famous. The top end is airy but controlled, the midrange sits naturally in a mix, and the low end has that classic warmth without muddiness. On vocals, it’s flattering yet honest, revealing texture without harshness.

On acoustic guitar, it brings out sparkle and detail, while on piano and strings, it delivers a full, three-dimensional soundstage. The SA-87i also performs beautifully on drum overheads or room mics, delivering the depth and cohesion that ribbons or darker condensers sometimes miss.

Because it’s transformer-balanced, it adds a gentle harmonic richness that feels unmistakably analog — the kind of subtle colour that makes recordings feel “finished” before you even reach for EQ.

✨ Key features:

Large-diaphragm FET condenser microphone

3 polar patterns: cardioid, omni, and figure-8

-10 dB pad and 80 Hz high-pass filter

Transformer-balanced output with custom capsule

Premium Vishay capacitors and hand-soldered components

Built in Chile with vintage-correct design

During our Mic Month sessions, we used the SA-87i in the same test chain as every other mic — one song, one guitar, one vocal, one reamped bass line — to hear how it handled each source.

On vocals, it was pure class: smooth, open, and effortlessly mix-ready. The acoustic guitar take had beautiful clarity, with just enough body to fill the spectrum without fighting other elements. And on bass amp, it stayed clean while capturing harmonic texture — a sign of both the capsule quality and the transformer’s subtle saturation.

The SA-87i feels like a studio mainstay — the kind of mic you leave on the stand because it simply works in every situation.

The Stam Audio SA-87i proves that vintage sound doesn’t have to come with vintage pricing. It’s a stunning reproduction of a studio legend, handcrafted with care and tuned for today’s workflows.

Warm, balanced, and beautifully musical, the SA-87i gives engineers and artists a genuine taste of U87 tone — not a clone, but a faithful reimagining that delivers real magic.

Whether you’re tracking vocals, strings, or full ensembles, this mic feels like home.

Check out the raw stems here: