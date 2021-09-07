‘Stardew Valley’ updates to take back seat as creator works on “secret” new game

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone finally dropped a few more details about his upcoming game in the post Stardew Cup stream.

Eric Barone, better known as ConcernedApe, the creator behind the masterpiece that is Stardew Valley, has shared a few more details about the new “secret” game he has been working on. The announcement happened after the game’s first esports event, the Stardew Valley Cup. After the event, Barone fielded several questions from fans, and took the chance to slip in a few tidbits regarding his secret project.

“I’m not saying there’s going to be another Stardew Valley update,” was Barone’s response to a fan when asked about future updates, “I don’t even know at this point. Right now I am focused on my next game. So, we’ll see.”

“I may announce it fairly soon, what it is – no-one knows at this point,” Barone mentioned during the stream, “What I will say is that it’s another pixel art game, a top-down perspective similar to Stardew Valley. In some ways, it is kind of similar to Stardew Valley, but it’s also not a farming game. It’s something different.”

Prior to this announcement, a few scant details about the secret game could be found on the AMA he hosted on r/Nintendo.

“My next game will take place on the same planet as Stardew Valley,” he replied, “although it’s not a sequel or expansion in any way.”

Information about the unreleased game is still rather scarce, but compared to the initial teaser (if it could even be called that) in 2018, it’s something.

The new game that I've been working on (still secret) is currently on hold while I work on Stardew Valley. But I really want to work on both, so my plan in 2019 is to form a team to help me maintain & update Stardew Valley, so I have time to work on my new game as well as Stardew — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 14, 2018

You can buy the Steam version of the game here. It is also available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and all mobile platforms.