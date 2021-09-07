Trippie Redd and Ski Mask the Slump God flex up on ‘Demon Time’

Trippie Redd enlists Ski Mask the Slump God for relentless single, Demon Time, off his fourth full-length, Trip At Knight.

Trippie Redd has had a career-defining 2021, and Demon Time shows he’s not about to slow down. His single Miss The Rage (feat. Playboi Carti) peaked at #11 on the Billboard charts, with the music video racking up one million views in just four hours.

He’s also put out two full-lengths! One, the rock-influenced NEON SHARK and two, the incredulously star-studded Trip At Knight (Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, XXX Tentacion, etc). The latter contains the widely discussed Demon Time; a hard-hitting track that leaves no prisoners.

Demon Time is the second collaboration from Trippie and Ski Mask the Slump God, following their 2018 track, Ghost Busters. The new track’s instrumental features an altered version of Naddot’s fan-made track for Playboi Carti, Givenchy. Trippie had been teasing the track and its subsequent music video on Instagram since June, but now it’s here to make its mark.

Over the dissonant synth chords and steady trap beat, the artists pull out every trick in the rap playbook, detailing a vivid scene of excess – “Shoot a n**** up cuz I ain’t worried, ’bout shit, diamonds on my neck and on my wrist, I got Perkys on me, shit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ༒ ꧁₁₄₀₀꧂ ༒ (@trippieredd)

The music video depicts Trippie with a contorted smile and horn-shaped, demon-esque hair, leaning up against a BMW, smoking up with his fellow artist. Make no mistake, the boys are here to flex, and they’re not taking any half measures.

Meanwhile, Ski Mask the Slump God sports decadent necklaces, proclaiming to party non-stop until he reaches heaven’s gates: “Til I’m at heaven’s gates, bitch, I’ma stay smoking.”

Check it out below.