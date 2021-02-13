Picking 10 red-hot deals from Steam’s Lunar New Year sale

Even though it’s February, the new year season isn’t over yet – and neither are the Steam sales. Pray for our wallets because Steam’s Lunar New Year sale is happening. Right. Now.

With so many games on sale and time a-ticking on the clock, people around the world are hungry for a brand new game to play. And nowhere is better to hunt down a new obsession than a Steam sale – this time, it’s the Lunar New Year sale we’re digging into.

We’ve carefully curated a list of titles with bang for your buck in mind this Lunar New Year sale. The titles will be collated in alphabetical order.

DOOM Eternal

As one of the most critically acclaimed first-person shooters ever, any price reduction on DOOM Eternal is welcome. There’s a 67% discount right now, making the cost at around $33 AUD. Pretty affordable, considering it’s a modern classic.

Check out DOOM Eternal here.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Now here’s some multiplayer fun. If you haven’t bought it already, join in the chaos and race your way through the various levels of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout! It costs $21.71 AUD, meaning there’s currently on a 25% discount on Steam.

Grab Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Steam here.

Hades

We’ve listed this on one of our previous Steam sale recommendations and we’ll list it again, damn it. Despite having only been released for a mere few months, Hades has topped the charts and brought a huge amount of attention to the indie gaming community.

Steam is currently offering 20% off, which means it costs $28.76 AUD. Hades is available here.

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition

With the release of its sequel, Little Nightmares 2, just two days ago, Steam has dropped the price tag on the first game to only $5.79 AUD from $29 AUD. That’s 80% off!

Refresh yourself by exploring where it all started with Little Nightmares: Complete Edition here.

Muse Dash

Let’s not forget about the indie games. Muse Dash is a rhythm game that combines colour-popping art with equally upbeat music – in other words, the perfect game if you’re ever in need of a bright, fun, and mindless gaming exercise.

Priced at just $0.76 AUD, why not give it a go? Start playing Muse Dash here.

Ratropolis

Listed near the top of Steam’s recommended indie games, Ratropolis is a fast-paced strategy game where you build your own army of rats and lead them into battle.

Steam is offering 20% off, leaving the game at $20.76 AUD. Get Ratropolis here.

The Escapists 2

Quoted by some as “the ultimate prison sandbox”, The Escapists 2 puts your strategising to the test as you make your way throughout the game trying to… well, escape from prison.

Score 75% off the game with Steam this Lunar New Year sale. Check out The Escapists 2 here.

The Forest

Released in 2018, this title may have been around for a while, but there’s never any harm in revisiting older games. There’s currently a 55% discount, which has The Forest sitting pretty at just $13 AUD.

The Forest is a first-person horror simulator that really puts the concept of survival to a new level. Get ready to be spooked here.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt brings out all the best in monster hunting, story telling, world-building, and fantasy RPG play.

At just $15.79 AUD – that’s a whopping 80% off its original retail price – including two DLC packages worth 50 extra hours of gameplay, this title really tips the scale on the bargain-o-meter.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available here.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Although it came out just a few months ago, this game is highly acclaimed for its great storyline that sheds a light into the dichotomies of contemporary society. It’s got a Dragon Kart mini-game too, which is tight.

Steam is currently offering a 30% discount on all available editions. That’s the Ichi, Hero and Legendary Hero editions.

Score Yakuza: Like a Dragon here.

The Steam Lunar New Year sale runs until February 15th.