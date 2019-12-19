Prolific UK Grime rapper Stormzy has come to be known as one of the baddest, no-fucks-given MCs when it comes to letting the wastemen know what’s up. Where would he be today though without a solid primary school education? Watch Stormy return to his South London primary school to answer some burning questions from a group of 7-year-olds.

In the wholesome video, Stormzy compares Boris Johnson to the big bad wolf, explains what ‘peng tings’ are and gives his top tips for how to become the wickedest skengman.

It’s giggles all around as these kids send some surprisingly difficult questions in the direction of the Lord of Mics champ. Stormzy swiftly denies any historical use of the ‘F’ or ‘S’ words but is left a little stumped when asked which celebrity he’d most like to snog.

Finally, big Stormz reveals the sacred path to becoming a proper skengman, detailing ‘multiple trips to the mountains’ as a necessary ingredient to skeng success.

For those of you who have wondered what a ‘wasteman’ is (I’ll admit, there was a time when I was unsure), it turns out that they are not in fact the men that come and collect your rubbish on Wednesday mornings, but actually, someone who wastes your time.

Indulge in the wholesome Stormzy goodness multiple times if you like. It’s already made my day that much better!