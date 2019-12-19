LA WOMEN deliver funk-riddled new track ‘Novocaine’

Auckland trio LA WOMEN are quickly becoming some of New Zealand’s biggest changemakers.

Now, the ultra-talented group have just released a new track titled Novocaine which we know you’re going to love.

The new track Novocaine by LA WOMEN is an irresistible R&B bop, sure to get you moving while you soak in every funk-riddled lyric.

Hailing from small-town Masterton in the rural area of Wairarapa in New Zealand, LA WOMEN consists of cousins Jake and Zac plus childhood friend Jesse. LA WOMEN released their debut EP, I was admiring her through a series of precision cut mirrors, in 2018. It was met impressive success, soon followed by two other singles Don’t Call Me Back and Under Pressure.

Time and time again, LA WOMEN have proven their ability to create sonic landscapes which pull you in deeply, making you feel utterly consumed and entirely surrounded by every purposeful component of each song. Novocaine is no different, delivering a slick sound which is sure to hypnotise.

LA WOMEN have created an alluring signature sound which is wholly original, yet slightly reminiscent of electronic indie pop like Safia or Boo Seeka. On top of its charming sonic waves, Novocaine boasts the group’ss clever lyrical ability. The song explores the feelings and the influence of intoxicated confusion, and attempts to navigate a drunk argument we’ve all experienced at some point or another.

Despite their grandeur, it’s still early days for this group. Over the next few years, you can expect to hear more of LA WOMEN – they’re growing bigger and better by the second.

Novocaine is out now.