SXSW Sydney opens music festival submissions

In what is set to be a huge opportunity for Australian artists, SXSW Sydney has today opened submissions for those looking to perform showcases at the iconic conference and music festival’s inaugural Sydney event.

Taking place this October, The SXSW Sydney 2023 Music Festival will offer artists the opportunity to perform showcases in front of industry reps, media, fans, and fellow musicians from all over the world. Showcase submissions are open to solo artists and musical groups of all genres, signed and unsigned, irrespective of career status, and close Sunday the 14th of May.

Claire Collins, SXSW Sydney’s Head of Music, says; “SXSW is a milestone for any artist and essential for music industry professionals seeking to expand networks and enhance their careers. Expect the same at SXSW Sydney: make meaningful connections (possibly on a boat), access career-defining opportunities and experience ‘I was there’ moments at every turn.”

In addition to music submissions, filmmakers are also invited to submit their feature film, short, music video or XR project to be showcased before an industry audience at the SXSW Sydney Screen Festival.

SXSW Sydney will be the first time the famous North American conference and festival has expanded internationally, with the convergence of tech and innovation, gaming, music. screen and culture taking place in the NSW capital from Sunday, October 15 to Sunday, October 22, 2023.