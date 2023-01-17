Madonna threw a raucous dinner party, kissed Jack Black and announced tour in one fell swoop

In true Madonna style of old, the pop star threw a party, kissed Jack Black and announced a brand new world tour.

Madonna has freshly announced a greatest hits world tour with a hilarious ‘truth or Dare’ video, that sees Diplo taking on a dare to dip his balls in a Margarita, and drink it (which he does), and Madonna being dared to kiss Jack Black (which she does) which is considerably eye-popping to say the least.

The tour will mark her 40 years in the music industry with a 35-show tour starting in Vancouver on July 15th, and will include a stop at London’s O2 Arena on October 14th.

The Celebration tour was announced in a parody video featuring Madonna and celebrities Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Judd Apatow, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre and Amy Schumer playing a game of truth or dare, with Schumer “daring” Madonna to go on a greatest hits tour.

The tour will highlight Madonna’s artistic journey throughout her career and pay homage to New York City, where her music career began. Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, will be the supporting act on all tour dates.

Check out the video below:

Madonna is a highly successful and influential singer, songwriter and actress. She began her career in the music industry in the 1980s, releasing hit songs such as “Like a Virgin,” “Material Girl,” and “Vogue.” Throughout her career, Madonna has sold over 300 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

She has also won numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. In addition to her music career, Madonna has also acted in a number of films and stage productions, and has been involved in various philanthropic and humanitarian causes.

She is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and influential figures in popular culture. The Celebration tour is a great way for her fans to experience and celebrate her 40 years of music history

Tickets go on sale on January 20th and can be purchased through Madonna’s website.