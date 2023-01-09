After a five year hiatus, Nelly Furtado brought the house down, and we have the photos to prove it

Festival goers at Beyond The Valley were in fine company as they rang in the New Year in one of the world’s largest natural amphitheaters this side of the equator.

It’s been five long years since Nelly Furtado graced the stage, and the pop songstress went above and beyond as she put on an exclusive and unforgettable NYE performance at Beyond The Valley for over 30,000 fans.

Festival-goers were treated to Nelly Furtado joining Dom Dolla on stage during his set, to see in the New year, and perform for the first time the acclaimed TikTok edit of Nelly Furtardo’s ‘Say It Right’, mixed with Bicep’s track ‘Glue’—which has been streamed over 4.4 million times.

BICEP also performed at the festival which took place in Barunah Plains, alongside Denzel Curry, Diplo, Honey Dijon, Kaytranada, Bicep, Aitch, Yeat, Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, Patrick Topping, Charlotte De Witte & many more.

Check out some of the incredible photos from the big night.