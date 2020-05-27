Sydney Film Festival release online 2020 program

The 67th Sydney Film Festival will look a little different this year, as the event moves to a fully online setting for 2020.

The program will consist of 20 features and 13 short films in four different strands that can all be watched on the festival website from June 10 to 21.

The 67th Sydney Film Festival will look a little different this year as it moves fully online.

The 2019 Sydney Film Festival was one of the most successful to date, raking in its biggest box office takings ever and featuring major wins such as Boon Joon-Ho’s award-winning film Parasite.

On the basis of this success, the focus for the stripped-back online Sydney Film Festival is to keep the awards program alive and support the local industry through these difficult times.

Director Nathan Moodley emphasised the importance of the festival maintaining its online presence, “Being selected for the Dendy Awards and Documentary Australia Awards is an important moment for those films so we wanted to maintain that, and happily, the sponsors all agreed to put up the cash for the prize money even though we weren’t able to have it in cinemas.”

The program will have four distinct components, the first being ten new feature-length Australian documentaries. Ten finalists for the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films will also be included, as well as three short films for Screenability, a platform for screen practitioners with disabilities.

The schedule is also set to include a ten-strong lineup of new feature films in the return of the Europe! Voices of Women in Film strand.

Check out the full details, including the full festival line-up and prices, for the 2020 online SSF here.