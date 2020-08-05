Tall people are twice as likely to contract coronavirus, new study reveals

Okay, so we all know that the taller you are, the more likely it is that you would be struck by lightning. But, what if we told you that the same theory applies when it comes to COVID-19?

A new survey undertaken in the UK and US has revealed that tall people are more likely to contract coronavirus.

A survey of 2,000 people indicated that those over 6 feet tall are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Whilst the survey results seem rather comical at first, many are speculating about what they actually tell us about the virus. In fact, many believe the news strengthens the argument that the virus can be transmitted through the air, as well as via droplets.

According to the study authors, taller people would not face an increased risk of being infected if COVID-19 was only transmitted through saliva droplets, as these do not linger higher in the air but fall to the floor after being expelled. However, aerosolised particles can be carried by air currents, accumulating in poorly ventilated spaces.

Professor Evan Kontopantelis from the University of Manchester described: “The results of this survey in terms of associations between height and diagnosis suggest downward droplet transmission is not the only transmission mechanism and aerosol transmission is possible.”

The survey was not designed to examine the possibility of airborne transmission but instead aimed to investigate how the personal attributes and living conditions affect the chances of being diagnosed with the virus. If the study is peer-reviewed and published, it could be a revelation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.