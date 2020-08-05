FKA twigs comes out in support of sex workers, launches campaign for COVID-19 relief

Avant-garde pop artist FKA twigs has spoken out about her lived experience in a gentleman’s club in an Instagram post supporting sex workers.
In partnership with SWARM, Lysistrata, and East London Strippers Collective, the singer has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for sex workers who are facing financial difficulties caused by COVID-19, as well as acknowledging the cultural legacy of pole dancing.
British alternative pop artist FKA twigs has come out in support of sex workers with the launch of a pandemic GoFundMe campaign.
Known to showcase her pole work throughout her music, FKA twigs has opened up about her past and how sex work has influenced her art:
“i was 19 when i learnt my first pole move, i learnt a back hook spin from a stripper when i was working as a hostess in a gentleman’s club,” the singer wrote.
“for those of you who don’t know, hostessing is when one person pays another person for their time, anything from a conversation over dinner to sex work, and the club gets a cut of the fee. my lived experience as a very young woman in these environments has not only informed the strong and formidable woman that i am today, but also a lot of my work as a music and visual artist – sometimes even subconsciously.”
Her post was met with support from fans:
Meanwhile, FKA twigs has launched initiative to support sex workers during COVID-19 and donated over £10,000. pic.twitter.com/m4NQu7M3FJ
— FKA TWIGS UPDATES (@twigsupdates) August 4, 2020
if fka twigs can love + support sex workers materially at the risk of losing some of her fan base then what’s your fucking excuse
— Virginia Woolf OnlyFans (@saintknives) August 4, 2020
Although there were some who were not so approving, calling out the singer’s history of appropriating a dance form that has been culturally linked to marginalised sex workers. One user described: “it is not that hard. Let’s hold people pretending to be sex workers as accountable as we hold rappers pretending to be gangsters.”
Y’all, I got so irritated with @fkatwigs and her recent project that I had to make a slideshow to get my frustration out. She clearly didn’t internalize any of the criticisms myself and plenty of other amazing sex workers have articulated. She is instead doubling down on her problematic body of work. So please share this. Help a problematic artist fucking be better. It is not that hard. Let’s hold people pretending to be sex workers as accountable as we hold rappers pretending to be gangsters *at least*
Whatever your opinion, FKA twigs has launched a GoFundMe that will support struggling sex workers who have faced a loss of income amidst the pandemic. Kicking funds off with her own donation of £10,000, twigs has also announced that she will be allowing the aforementioned organisations to take over her social media channels this week.
