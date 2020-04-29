NTS are set to team up with Jameson to host live virtual festival, Remote Utopias, flauting a huge global lineup of over 50 artists in aid of The Global Foodbanking Network.

The London-based online radio station will be broadcasting for “24-hours of music and mayhem” this Saturday, so time difference is no excuse not to check it out!

NTS has described the event as “a 24hr radio takeover across two live channels, bringing together musicians, DJs, artists and filmmakers from across the globe for a whirlwind of music of all genres, exclusive premieres, radio and live video streams”.

The event will kick off at this Saturday, May 2nd from 6pm AEST and where the cult platform have curated a digital takeover across two stations. So pick your favourite artists from the eclectic lineup or, if you’re as indecisive as I am, flick between the two digital stages. We can’t promise the same festival vibe, but at least you won’t miss out on any of your favourite artists.

The festival certainly boasts an impressive lineup and is so much more than just your average online music gig. Take a guided meditation class lead by the neo-soul, R&B icon Erykah Badu to soothe your soul. Check out grime giants JME’s favourite video game music. Or kick back to Triple J top-100 gold-medalists; Tame Impala. Also broadcasting is screenwriter and actor Jonah Hill, Bicep, JPEGMAFIA and many more. Check out the full line-up below.

Sign up to NTS.live to be the first to hear about broadcast info or download their app now. Or even better still, catch up on Jameson’s website if there’s no time to pencil the live stream into your busy lockdown schedule.