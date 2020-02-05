Tara Vern is a captivating presence on ‘Girl With The Flashing Eyes’

There’s something endearingly gritty about the music of Tara Vern. Over the course of her decade-spanning career (she formerly performed with the band Guddling), the Sydney artist has crafted a sound that feels simultaneously direct and far-reaching; it’s rooted in grungy alt-rock, but stretches into far more exciting sonic territories.

With the release of her new single Girl With The Flashing Eyes, she continues to establish her penchant for crafting raw and captivating gems of sound. Of you’re not already listening to this artist, now’s the perfect time to change that.

On her new single Girl With The Flashing Eyes, Sydney-based artist Tara Vern crafts a searing slice of grungy brilliance.

Throughout the new single, Tara Vern stomps through a blistering concoction of grunge, rock, and dark guitar-pop, delivering something uniquely her own. With crunching guitars, thunderous drums, and infectious vocal hooks, Girl With The Flashing Eyes is the kind of track that’ll stick with you for weeks.

Across the song’s three-and-a-half-minute run-time, Vern builds something a hard-hitting piece of music that’ll also kind of make you want to groove; the kind of song that’ll simultaneously slap you in the face and get stuck in your head.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Tara Vern, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.