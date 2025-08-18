Tarantino’s Top Three: The Director crowns his own classics

Spoiler: Pulp Fiction didn’t make the cut.

Quentin Tarantino, the visionary director behind some of modern cinema’s most iconic films, has finally unveiled his personal hierarchy of his own work, and the rankings are as bold as his filmmaking.

In a revealing conversation on The Church of Tarantino podcast, the auteur dissected his filmography with trademark candour, declaring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood his favourite, Inglourious Basterds his masterpiece, and Kill Bill the film he was “born to make.”

With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s love for the golden age of Tinseltown shines through, calling it his most cherished project.

Yet he reserves the title of “best” for Inglourious Basterds, praising its razor-sharp script and audacious narrative.

But it’s Kill Bill that he describes as the purest distillation of his creative DNA, a film so uniquely his that “no one else could’ve made it.”

Beyond rankings, Tarantino also teased his upcoming projects, including The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, though he’s handing directing duties to David Fincher, calling the collaboration a meeting of cinematic titans.

Meanwhile, his abandoned project The Movie Critic was scrapped for one simple reason: “Who wants to see a movie about a fucking critic?”

For Tarantino, the past is ranked, but the future remains as unpredictable as his films.