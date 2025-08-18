The world’s first Robot Olympics in Beijing turned cutting-edge competition into slapstick comedy as 280 teams from 16 countries pitted their creations against each other.

Humanoid robots face-planted in soccer matches, lost heads mid-sprint, and needed rescue after kickboxing knockouts, their pink gloves swinging pathetically as handlers dragged them away.

Hosted at the 2022 Winter Olympics venue, the event showcased both robotics’ potential and its growing pains.

China, which deployed over 276,000 industrial robots last year alone, used the games to stress-test new designs.

“Failing here beats costly real-world mistakes,” noted a German engineer. Tickets sold for up to $80, proving even clumsy robots draw crowds.

While a recent human-robot marathon saw most machines conk out early, these glitchy games hint at a future where mechanical athletes might rival humans.

For now, they’ve given us something better: the most entertainingly broken sports event ever staged.