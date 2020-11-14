TARINI spins dark, ethereal dreamscapes on her new single

If an artist were to paint each of their insecurities and doubts onto walls of synth, what would the final product look like? Would it be agonising to confront or deeply and utterly beautiful?

On her debut single, TARINI answers these questions through a hypnotising sonic journey. At its core, do you wanna dance is an autobiography of our darkest moments that bursts with hope and inspiration.

It’s an anthem to guide you through the dark, it’s an anthem for when you reach the other side. It’s utterly immaculate.

On her debut, TARINI spins a lifetime of self-doubt and negative energy into dark beats and casts them far away from her, making space for an ethereal beauty to enter through. The track feels so personal yet captures an agony that each of us has had to experience throughout our lives.

Layer on a silky, twilight bass-line, the singer’s heavenly vocals, a soundscape that holds power in its subtly, and you’ve got yourself a debut that delivers more than we could have possibly dreamt of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARINI (@tarini.music)

“It’s about the kind of romance where you long so deeply for someone and regardless of how beautiful the actual connection between you and this person is, this said person is always pulling you and the relationship into a negative space and complicating things,” the artist explains. “I think in the modern day, factors outside of the actual passion and bond between two people, are valued and almost have to be prioritised over romance due to the conventional part of living. The concept of the song is almost a metaphor for like, can we just stop for a second and enjoy this?”

do you wanna dance is lush, hypnotising and has us waiting on the edge of our seats to see what the artist delivers next.

Check out the track below: