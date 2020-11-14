Dataminers uncover Dua Lipa in ‘FIFA 21’

Dataminers have uncovered multiple celebrity face scans in the latest update for FIFA 21, including one for Dua Lipa.

For those who looked at the Travis Scott x Fortnite collab and thought that was weird, brace yourselves. Title Update 5 is out for FIFA 21 on PC and while EA are generally pretty comprehensive in their patch notes, there are some things that can only be found through the sacred art of datamining.

In order to build goodwill in a community that desperately needs it after years of monetisation, EA has resorted to bringing celebrities on board in its various games. For FIFA 21, the Volta mode – which exploits everyone’s Future Nostalgia for FIFA Street – sees Diplo and Anthony Joshua score on Trent Alexander-Arnold or set up João Félix. Now it looks likely that this roster of playable celebrities will expand.

Dataminers have uncovered multiple face scans in the update: F1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton, NBA players Giannis Antetokounpo and Joel Embiid, and NFL player Lamar Jackson.

The only actual footballer found in the files was David Beckham. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder will join Volta’s existing legends roster of Thierry Henry, Kaká, Frank Lampard, and Zinedine Zidane.

However, it was the discovery of pop star Dua Lipa which caught everyone’s attention. Lipa is featured on the FIFA 21 soundtrack and FIFA has had female players and teams for years, so her appearance isn’t completely out of left field, but is still surprising nonetheless.

With that connection established, it will be interesting to see which other faces from the soundtrack will make it into the game proper. While Stormzy may be a fair shout, here’s to playable Kevin Parker with full hair physics.

Though one kick is all it takes, there is a certain Electricity with Dua Lipa’s inclusion in FIFA 21. If New Rules will have to made to accommodate her, let’s hope that EA Don’t Start Now in ruining the beautiful game. Personally, I’m pretty sure Lipa can handle the Physical nature of Volta football.

With Dua Lipa officially in the game, people have noted where EA’s priorities lie, especially considering some capped internationals in the world’s biggest clubs have not received the privilege of being face scanned.