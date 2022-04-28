Teen tweeting Elon Musk’s location will continue annoying the billionaire

A teen who tracks Elon Musk’s location through his Twitter account said he won’t stop annoying Musk even if he takes over the social media platform.

The teenager who created an entire Twitter account designed to track the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet said he won’t stop bugging the billionaire when Musk takes over Twitter.

19-year-old Jack Sweeney hasn’t stopped tracking Elon Musk despite being offered $5,000 to do so. Originally, the teen wanted an internship at with the richest man alive as compensation to delete his twitter account but alas, his plea didn’t work.

Now, Sweeney has posted a tweet saying: “Just in case the account disappears on Twitter, it doesn’t mean the end of ElonJet”

Just in case this account disappears on Twitter, it doesn't mean the end of ElonJet

Also on the following.

Instagram https://t.co/o2Xll4uuBW

Facebook https://t.co/OQZor85VBR

Telegram https://t.co/qE8JL6h8tm

Other links https://t.co/a6Cb3Nrdwg — ElonJet (@ElonJet) April 25, 2022

Sweeney has told his fans to follow him on other platforms in case Twitter’s new owner decides to ban him as a user.

Maybe this is the real reason Musk wanted to buy Twitter.

