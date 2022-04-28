en English
Teen tweeting Elon Musk’s location will continue annoying the billionaire

by Chloe Maddren

teen tracking elon

Credit: Getty

A teen who tracks Elon Musk’s location through his Twitter account said he won’t stop annoying Musk even if he takes over the social media platform.

The teenager who created an entire Twitter account designed to track the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet said he won’t stop bugging the billionaire when Musk takes over Twitter.

19-year-old Jack Sweeney hasn’t stopped tracking Elon Musk despite being offered $5,000 to do so. Originally, the teen wanted an internship at with the richest man alive as compensation to delete his twitter account but alas, his plea didn’t work.

Now, Sweeney has posted a tweet saying: “Just in case the account disappears on Twitter, it doesn’t mean the end of ElonJet”

Sweeney has told his fans to follow him on other platforms in case Twitter’s new owner decides to ban him as a user.

Maybe this is the real reason Musk wanted to buy Twitter.

More to come.

