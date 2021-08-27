ISIS-K terror attack on Afghan citizens and US troops results in bloodbath

A terror attack on Afghan international airport has killed 60 people, as Australia steps back from evacuation mission.

The Islamic state have relentlessly followed through with their warnings of a terror attack on the Afghan capital, Kabul. It has been reported 60 people were killed by the bombing outside of the Hamid Kazai International Airport.

Australian Defence Force personnel were not present at the time of the attack and were subsequently not impacted.

Australian Foreign Minister, Marise Payne, has spoken out saying “All Australian personnel are safe….we condemn utterly the terrorist attack at Kabul airport”.

Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for the blast that saw two suicide bombers target mass crowds of fleeing Afghan citizens. Since the Taliban infiltration on the nations capital evacuation missions have been implemented to rescue desperate members of the community.

Tragically, at least 13 US troops have been killed in the attack, prompting outrage from US President Joe Biden.

“We will not forgive, and we will not forget…we will hunt you down and make you pay”, said Biden at a live televised conference following the horrific incident.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also shared his horror and deepest sympathies in a tweet earlier this morning.

Deeply saddened by the deaths of US military personnel and Afghans in the horrific terrorist attacks in Kabul. We mourn your tragic loss. Australia condemns these heinous and barbaric attacks. All our brave ADF and Australian personnel are safe. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 26, 2021

Following the blasts, the attackers opened fire on civilians and the surrounding US forces. These attacks have been emphasised as the “extremely real” threat from ISIS and their “desire to continue” similar acts.

General McKenzie of the United States confirmed that there are no plans to cease their mission, with the US continuing to evacuate Afghan citizens until the 31st of August.

With confirmation of 60 deaths and 143 wounded from Afghan officials, the exact number of casualties could not be confirmed.

Peter Dutton, former Minister for Defence, expressed that all Australians are “safely in the United Arab Emirates”, and Australian soldiers have already departed Afghanistan.

America, however is mourning the loss of troops with General McKenzie stating the US “retained the right to go after ISIS in Afghanistan and will be doing so 24/7”.

President Biden mourned the U.S. service members and Afghans killed in the attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday and addressed those responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.” https://t.co/YXINpuW0qb pic.twitter.com/B8b7vvRhi3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 27, 2021

Australia has made the decision to suspend their military evacuation mission following the aftermath of the attack.