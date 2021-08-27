“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” ABBA tease new music

Get ready to scream, shout and holla “Thank You for The Music” as ABBA tease new music and a huge announcement.

International pop phenomenon, ABBA have teased a major announcement, hyping new music and a surprise website launch.

The website, titled ‘ABBA Voyage’, calls for fans to register their interest in an upcoming project set to be announced on the 2nd of September.

The announcement is predicted to be the highly anticipated ‘hologram tour’, which was first announced almost 5 years ago in 2016.

Adding to the excitement is the release of five new tracks recorded by the iconic, original members – Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.

The team of four returned to the studio in 2018 promising fans new music later that year. Two fresh tracks, titled “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, were subsequently delayed and are yet to be heard.

Despite the disappointing setback, ABBA are thanking their fans for their patience in the best way possible – with even more music!

Upgrading their original promise, the foursome will deliver FIVE fresh hits, instead of two.

Guitarist and singer songwriter, Bjorn Ulvaeus, spoke publicly confirming the music will “definitely” be released this year: “It’s not a case anymore of it might happen, it will happen”, Ulvaeus told the Herald Sun.

Speculation remains surrounding ‘ABBA Voyage’, with the most popular theory being a hologram live performance.

It is said the show will take place at a purpose-built stage in east London along with a documentary style film detailing the bands comeback. So called “ABBA-tars” of the band performing some of their greatest hits will be projected on stage, with a similar idea being presented to The Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller.

ABBA are simply one of the most famous super groups of all time. Hailing from Sweden and forming in 1972, shortly before their Eurovision victory in 1974.

Marriage break-ups between members Ulvaeus and Faltsdog and Lyngstad and Andersson foreshadowed the groups depart in 1983.

Three years later the band took to the stage for their last performance together.

That was certainly not the end of ABBA! As September 2nd looms, fans may expect be hear a tenth number one single.