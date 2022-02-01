Tesla recall: Self-Driving software runs stop signs

Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs to due a software malfunction where the “Full Self-Driving” Mode is running red lights.

U.S. safety regulators posted recall documents on Tuesday saying that Tesla will disable the feature over the internet with a software update. At least Tesla drivers don’t have to return the whole car.

It sounds like something from a sci-fi horror film but unfortunately, this nightmare has come to life.

The recall documents show that Tesla programmed its cars to violate the law in most states and disregard stop signs.

Tesla has agreed to the recall after multiple meetings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration but according to the recall docs, Tesla confirmed said it knows of no crashes caused by the feature.