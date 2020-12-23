Thai rescue worker uses CPR to save baby elephant hit in motorcycle accident

In this year’s most uplifting news, a baby elephant has survived a motorcycle crash after receiving CPR.

Off-duty rescue worker Mana Srivate was called to help with a motorcycle accident on Sunday. To his surprise, a human wasn’t the only one in need.

For the first time in his 26-year career, Srivate had to perform CPR on a tiny baby elephant. The lil’ bubba was hit by a motorcycle in the eastern province of Chanthaburi while trying to cross the road.

On Monday, video footage of the operation surfaced across Thailand’s social media. Srivate is seen working hard, pumping the life into the tiny elephant’s chest, while his colleagues treat the stunned motorcyclist on the other side of the road.

The extraordinary moment a baby elephant is revived using CPR after being hit by a motorbike in Thailandhttps://t.co/sB8bB3JxJg pic.twitter.com/2DVESdyNDL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 22, 2020

Neither the elephant nor the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and are both doing fine. “It’s my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I can hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby,” Mana told Reuters in a phone interview.

“I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online. When the baby elephant starting to move, I almost cried.”

I do love this sort of story. Most people still care. 😍 — Lyn The Archer UK (@lynthearcher) December 22, 2020

After a mere 10 minutes, the baby elephant stood up and was taken to another location for treatment. She was returned to the scene a while later, in the hopes of finding her mother.

And, if you can believe it, the elephant herd returned to the scene when the mother heard her baby crying out!

This is a Christmas miracle if I ever heard one.