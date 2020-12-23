Bowie’s final show ‘Lazarus’ will be made available to stream just in time for his 74th birthday

Bowie’s critically acclaimed off-Broadway musical Lazarus will be available to stream for only three days from January 8.

A recording of David Bowie‘s musical Lazarus will be made available to stream next month to commemorate the star’s 74th Birthday and the fifth anniversary of his passing.

Lazarus was one of Bowie’s final works before his death, premiering on off-Broadway stages in 2015. The musical was so successful it made it all the way to London’s King’s Cross Theatre within the space of a year.

Inspired by the film The Man Who Fell to Earth, starring Bowie himself, the acclaimed musical was directed by Ivo van Hove and features iconic Dexter actor Micheal C. Hall and Broadway star Sophia Anne Caruso.

Lazarus includes music spanning Bowie’s entire career, from his early tracks Life on Mars to his final release Blackstar: an album in which the artist comes to terms with his mortality and impending death.

To remember David Bowie on his birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of his passing, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the stream of the London production of Lazarus. PR HERE https://t.co/Iz4ztIRnIh TICKETS HERE https://t.co/WoIiMUxLFU pic.twitter.com/mTGOI5Alie — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) December 17, 2020

The stream captures a 2016 London performance and will be shown over four different time zones from January 8th (Bowie’s birthday) to January 10th (the anniversary of his death).

Tickets will be available through the event’s website, with prices starting from $21.50 USD ($28.30 AUD).

You can watch the music video for Lazarus below: