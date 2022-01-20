Thailand is planning to legalise weed

Huge news, considering that possessing cannabis in Thailand is currently punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

Thailand plans to decriminalise the use of marijuana for recreational use after already becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise it for medical use and in food and cosmetics.

The Thai government kicked off an important meeting to get the decriminalisation underway on Thursday.

The move comes as a bid to promote the kingdom’s vital tourism industry and we think that’s one good call.

If you thought Thailand was already the best party location for Aussies, wait till we can smoke a cheeky doob on the beach at a full moon party without having to worry about some seriously strict consequences.