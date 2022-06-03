The Amazons drop new single ‘Ready For Something’, announce forthcoming album

Off the back of their two massive top 10 albums, The Amazons have announced their third record, How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?

UK rock four-piece The Amazons are back with their second single of the year Ready For Something, and it has fans going buck wild in excitement for their upcoming album.

Ready For Something is grittier than the groups most recent love-fuelled single, Bloodrush, which was inspired by frontman Matt Thompson’s long distance communication with his girlfriend during isolation.

The instrumental section that tail-ends the new single already has fans feeling some kind of way, with heavy anticipation for this track to be played live.

It’s this brand of anthemic stadium rock that forms the silhouette of the band’s third record, How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?

Described as “both a love letter and a rallying cry” the forthcoming album is due out on the 2nd of September.

According to the band, How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me? marks a new direction for The Amazons. Thompson recounted a conversation he had with the rest of the group before the album was written.“I said to the boys, enough with the darkness. As cheesy as it sounds, I wanted to make music that was a force for good, after everything we’ve all been through.

“It’s easily our most joyous album,” he added. “Sonically we set out to celebrate the return of real life and the communal experience of being back at shows.”

You can take a listen to Ready For Something below, and pre-order a copy of How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me? from the band’s website.