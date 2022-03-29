Say goodbye to the Cambridge Hotel as another staple venue closes

The Cambridge Hotel in Newcastle will close its doors from mid-next year to make way for student accommodation.

Property developers Linkcity will convert the Cambridge Hotel on Wood and Hunter St into a 19-storey block for students attending the nearby University of Newcastle. This will change the game as students will be able to leave and return with ease.

The 1940s art deco building turned hotel and live music venue will be retained in the redevelopment. However, the venue, as Linkcity says, isn’t classified as suitable living to those moving from home for the first time. Talk about an eye roll.

500 rooms, dining and retail outlets will be added upon completing the property. Linkcity Australia Managing Director, Nicholas Swiderski says: “The project aligns with the 2041 Hunter Regional plan for a 15-minute city.” This will allow students ease in moving between: “the University of Newcastle NUSpace and Honeysuckle Campuses.”

He adds the location will benefit students in: “either walking, bike riding or one light rail stop.” The property is scheduled to be completed by January 2025, and the developers are hoping to have students moved in immediately for their first semester.

The venue has housed both Aussie and international artists. Native artists such as You Am I, Ali Barter and Stella Donnelly, have stepped on stage along with international artists, Against Me!, FIDLAR and The Story So Far. When planning an East Coast tour of down under, The Cambridge Hotel has always sprung to mind.

The Cambridge isn’t the only venue having recently closed its doors, despite hosting live music for decades. Legendary Sydney venue, The Landsdowne, announced earlier this year that it will close its doors in April. I know, absolutely devo. The closure will allow for hostel accommodation.

Similarly, the Melbourne venue, the John Curtin Hotel, will also close its doors by the end of this year.

While being built into something that’ll benefit the many who choose to live there, venue closures seem to be occurring more frequently. Next time you’re at a show, soak everything in as much as the music.