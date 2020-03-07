The Chats made a video with the “succulent Chinese meal” guy

The Chats’ new Dine N Dash clip features one of Australia’s legends. That “succulent Chinese meal” guy, the famous dine and dasher Paul Charles Dosza.

The Queensland lads, responsible for their iconic Australian persona, released the film clip to accompany their new single whilst also announcing an Australian tour. The Chats also appear on the front cover of Happy Mag Issue 14, launching March 13th. Grab your copy right here.

The Chats have dropped yet another music video that’s nothing short of weird – the good weird.

Dosza’s cameo in the clip shows him being escorted out of a steakhouse while reeling off those famous lines he’s is known for in the past. “What’s the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?”

Initially, the idea to have Dosza in the clip may not have worked after his suspected death some 15 years prior, however, when the truth was revealed the band stated, “We were stoked to find out he was alive, our manager and video crew tracked him down, no idea how. He turned up, had drinks with us on set, then he was gone.”

The boy’s new album High Risk Behaviour is the motive for the new and upcoming tour, with dates across the country. Check out where and when you can see these Sunny Coast legends as well their new clip Dine N Dash below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, 25th July

Splendour In The Grass, Byron Bay

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 1st August

Capitol, Perth [18+] Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 8th August

Croxton Melbourne [U18- Arvo show] Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 8th August

Croxton Melbourne [18+] Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 15th August

The Metro, Sydney [18+] Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 22nd August

The Tivoli, Brisbane [18+] Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 23rd August

The Zoo, Brisbane [U18 – Arvo show] Tickets: Official Website

Grab your copy of Happy Mag Issue 14 featuring The Chats right here.