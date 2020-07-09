The Cranberries’ ‘No Need to Argue’ is landing an expanded reissue

Massive news for fans of The Cranberries! The band’s legendary 1994 album No Need to Argue is landing its very own expanded release.

Announced by Island/UMe, the new edition will feature new demos, B-sides, live recordings, a Carpenters cover, and fully remastered versions of the original tracks.

The Cranberries best selling album No Need to Argue has been honoured with a brand new expanded edition. The record will be stacked with new recordings, demos, and covers, plus all your original favourites remastered.

No Need to Argue has long been heralded as one of the band’s most defining bodies of work. Boasting iconic tracks such as Zombie and Ode to My Family, the record has sold over 17 million copies worldwide since its release nearly two decades ago.

Punters will now be able to get their hands on the record’s two-CD, vinyl, and digital reissues, along with exclusive photos snapped during the sessions. Cranberries archivist Eoin Devereux was even kind enough to chuck a No Need to Argue history essay into the mix.

The group’s 1993 debut Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? was reissued back in 2018, in honour of the album’s 25th anniversary. In addition to 2019’s In The End, this had previously been the last release from the band following the passing of front woman Dolores O’Riordan.

The expanded edition drops on September 18th. Pre-save your copy here.