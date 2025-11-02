The Cure’s ‘The Show of a Lost World’ Set for Worldwide Release

Robert Smith’s one-night-only performance is resurrected for the big screen.

The haunting, melancholic strains of The Cure’s long-awaited album, Songs of a Lost World, first breathed life in an intimate London hall, a ghostly secret shared with only 3,000 lucky souls.

Now, that spectral magic is escaping into the light. On December 11, 2025, cinemas worldwide will be bathed in the band’s gothic grandeur with The Cure: The Show of a Lost World, a breathtaking 4K remaster of that legendary, one-night-only performance.

Directed by Nick Wickham and personally remixed in Dolby Atmos by the iconic Robert Smith himself, the film is a visceral journey through the new album in its entirety, plus a special set celebrating 45 years of Seventeen Seconds.

This is a pilgrimage into the heart of a band that continues to define alternative music, a chance for millions of fans to finally gather in the dark and share an experience once thought forever lost.

Tickets materialise on November 20th.