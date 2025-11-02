David Harbour under fire as Millie Bobby Brown allegations surface ahead of Stranger Things’ final season drop

David Harbour is having one of those months where every headline has his name on it — and not for the reasons he’d prefer.

Between Stranger Things’ looming final season, fresh allegations from co-star Millie Bobby Brown, and the emotional fallout from Lily Allen’s new album, Harbour has found himself in the eye of a full-blown pop-culture storm.

The latest blow comes from a report in The Mail on Sunday, which claims Brown accused Harbour of “harassment and bullying” on set, prompting an internal Netflix investigation.

The paper notes the complaints did not involve sexual misconduct, but allegedly included “pages and pages of accusations.”

While neither Netflix nor the actors’ reps have commented, the report claims Brown had a personal representative with her during the final shoot – a detail that’s added more heat to an already combustible moment.

If that wasn’t enough, Harbour’s personal life is also under a microscope. Lily Allen’s new record, West End Girl — released October 24 – dives into the wreckage of a relationship marred by infidelity and manipulation. Fans didn’t have to squint to connect the dots to her estranged husband.

Meanwhile, Harbour’s own recent interviews haven’t helped cool things down. In a chat with Esquire Spain, the actor admitted he “fell in love” – platonically, he stressed – with co-star Winona Ryder’s performance. Sources claim Ryder has since stepped up to support him, mirroring her famous loyalty to past collaborators.

With Stranger Things’ final season set to drop on November 27, Harbour stands at a strange cultural crossroads: both the father figure of one of Netflix’s biggest shows and a lightning rod for controversy.

Whether this storm will pass – or define his legacy – remains to be seen.