The Late Night Show says Goodnight after 30 Years

Is TV a dying phenomenon or just our freedom of speech?

After 33 years of sharp political satire, interesting guests, and a light-hearted tone that resonated with over 2.42 million viewers, CBS has announced that The Late Night Show will be saying goodnight – for the first time since David Letterman’s departure in 1993.

The decision comes amid wider corporate restructuring under the proposed Skydance Media acquisition of Paramount Global.

CBS executives emphasised that the decision was purely economical and not performance based, calling Steven “irreplaceable” while announcing the end of the franchise.

This can’t be mentioned without commenting on the recent lawsuit filed by a pre-presidential Donald Trump, over a 60 Minutes interview with his election opponent Kamala Harris.

Despite CBS stating this was not a factor, the settlement is largely seen to be in support of the Paramount-Skydance deal, which so-happens to be awaiting approval by the FCC under the Trump Administration.

Colbert broke the news himself after a Thursday taping on July 17, saying he had only learned of the cancellation the night before.

With visible emotion, he thanked CBS, his crew of around 200, and the live audience at New York’s Ed Sullivan Theatre. “We get to do this show for each other, every day, all day,” he said, before acknowledging the network’s decision won’t replace him, it’s simply “going away.”

Since taking the helm in 2015, Colbert hosted nearly 1,700 episodes, keeping the show a consistent ratings leader and earning 33 Emmy Nominations.

His departure marks not just an end of his tenure, but the potential consequences tied with openly critiquing the US president in today’s society.

Adam Schiff, a senator and guest of the show commented on this deal, stating that “If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better.”

As May 2026 creeps closer, fans across the globe are waving goodnight to one of television’s sharpest and most resonant voices.

Steven Colbert leaves behind a legacy of wit, integrity and nightly entertainment.

Words by Georgie Tancred.